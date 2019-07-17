|
Vernetta D. Wrighten Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vernetta D. Wrighten are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4345 Davison Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Lowndes Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Wrighten is survived by her parents, Vernell and Joseph Wrighten; children, Gerald Scott (Cheryl) and Jeremy Scott; granddaughter, Rhamani Scott; siblings, Octavia and Amanda Wrighten; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019