Vernetta D. Wrighten

Vernetta D. Wrighten Obituary
Vernetta D. Wrighten Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vernetta D. Wrighten are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Matthew African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4345 Davison Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Lowndes Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Wrighten is survived by her parents, Vernell and Joseph Wrighten; children, Gerald Scott (Cheryl) and Jeremy Scott; granddaughter, Rhamani Scott; siblings, Octavia and Amanda Wrighten; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019
