Vernie Caddell Obituary
Vernie Caddell Macedonia, SC - Vernie Silas Caddell, Sr., 89, of Macedonia, SC, a former dye operator at United Piece & Dye Works, died Saturday morning at his residence. His funeral will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, January 28, 2020, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Monday. Mr. Caddell was born October 5, 1930 in Hoodtown, SC, a son of Willie J. Caddell and Edna Brinson Caddell. He was a member of Greater Heights Church of God of Prophecy, and was a former employee of both Reliable Electric and The Handy Mart. Mr. Caddell enjoyed the outdoors, whether it be walking the Palmetto Trail with his grandchildren and his dogs, or taking his dog on a drive around the community. He loved people and also enjoyed gardening when he was able. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Elise Wrenn Caddell; two daughters, Ann Rutledge and her husband, Tommy, of Macedonia, and Claire Cox and her husband, Mark, of Clarksville, TN; two sons, Avery Caddell and his wife, Sherry, of Macedonia, and Vern Caddell, Jr., and his wife, Cindy, of Beaufort, NC; two sisters, Vangie Mixson of Moncks Corner, and Lorine Quattlebaum of Pineville; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 27, 2020
