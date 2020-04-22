|
Lt. Vernon E. Williams, Sr. SUMMERVILLE - Lt. Vernon E. Williams, Sr. 86, was born in New York City on May 2, 1933 and entered into eternal rest on April 16, 2020. He graduated high school from the New York City Public School System and was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Vincent and Susan (Jones) Williams. Vernon is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Hortense L. Williams, and children, Vernon E. Williams, Jr. (Pamela) of Atlanta, GA, Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Derek L. Williams (Fe) of San Antonio, TX, Rev. Dr. Lisa D. Robinson of Summerville, SC and Attorney Lori J. Williams of the Federated States of Micronesia. He was the grandfather of Laci N. Robinson, Jordan P. Williams, Angela R. Fielder (Jarrell), Courtney M. Williams, Erica M. Williams, and Sharonda Rowell (Cory). Also mourning his loss are siblings Donna Hawkins, Enid Riddick, Lucille Green, Cheryl Williams and Robert Williams (all of NYC). Those who preceded him in death were son, Jerone L. Browne, siblings Vincent Williams, Leroy Williams, Ronald Williams, George (Lewis) Williams, Sr., Florence Symmes, Rev. Marjorie Wilson, John Campbell, Rosalie Telsair, Anita Poindexter, Emily Williams and Irene Williams. Lastly, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and associates also mourn his passing. Mr. Williams served faithfully in the United States Air Force. He was also a Lieutenant for the New York City Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority Police, a licensed Realtor with Lenoir Realty and Property Management, a faithful member of St. Peter's A.M.E. Church and a dedicated member of the Samuel L. Hart Senior Center. After residing many years in Teaneck, NJ, Vernon and Hortense retired to Summerville, SC to spend their final years living in close proximity to his ancestral roots in the Liberty Hill section of North Charleston. Loved by many, Vernon was a caring, loyal and devoted husband, father, friend and family and community member who will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020