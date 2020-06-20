Vernon Lee Westmoreland
Vernon Lee Westmoreland Summerville - It is of great sadness we announce the passing of Vernon "Pop" Lee Westmoreland, son of the late Author and Esther Westmoreland. He was predeceased by a son, Kurtis Lee Westmoreland and a daughter, Dorothy Wilkerson. He leaves to mourn his wife, Mrs. Erma Westmoreland; a son, Herbert "Bud" Westmoreland (Jan); a granddaughter, Malorie; a sister, Thresa Burtan (Danny); a brother, Clay Westmoreland (Donna); brother-in-law, Milford Levart; sister-in-law, Eleanor, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial service on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Pop was born on May 6, 1936. He grew up in Missouri. He made a career in The US Army, where he was in communications and a MP, retired 21 years. He moved to Summerville, where he was employed for 25 years as a Director. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his animals. Pop always made jokes and could make you laugh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of 'Mr.Vern" as he was so well known to our family....and especially to Larry Plourde who thought of him like a brother. I will never forget the day that while visiting Larry at Summerville Medical Center a week before he passed, we found out that Mr.Vern was also a patient on the same floor. I went to see him, and he came back to Larrys room with me, and they were reunited for a short time, hugging each other, making jokes, and laughing together. It was one of the first times that Larry seemed alert and so very happy to see his buddy. I was so thankful that they had that short time together, because Larry thought the world of him, and unfortunately it was the last time they would see each other. It was so important for me to see Larry happy for those few minutes, knowing it my heart it would be the last time. Mr. Vern's name was mentioned in our house on a daily basis when Larry was healthy. He truly loved his best fishing buddy so very dearly. My condolences to the family. I know what a hard time you have ahead of you and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you during this painful time.
Gina M. Plourde
Friend
