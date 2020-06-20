We are so sorry to hear about the passing of 'Mr.Vern" as he was so well known to our family....and especially to Larry Plourde who thought of him like a brother. I will never forget the day that while visiting Larry at Summerville Medical Center a week before he passed, we found out that Mr.Vern was also a patient on the same floor. I went to see him, and he came back to Larrys room with me, and they were reunited for a short time, hugging each other, making jokes, and laughing together. It was one of the first times that Larry seemed alert and so very happy to see his buddy. I was so thankful that they had that short time together, because Larry thought the world of him, and unfortunately it was the last time they would see each other. It was so important for me to see Larry happy for those few minutes, knowing it my heart it would be the last time. Mr. Vern's name was mentioned in our house on a daily basis when Larry was healthy. He truly loved his best fishing buddy so very dearly. My condolences to the family. I know what a hard time you have ahead of you and we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you during this painful time.

Gina M. Plourde

Friend