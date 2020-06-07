Vernon Pleasants Brake MYRTLE BEACH, SC - Vernon Pleasants Brake, 89, husband of Georgia Ann Brake and father of Bonnie Leigh Brake Gilbreth and Catherine Brake Lee, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Rowland Cemetery in Rowland, N.C. Friends are welcome but are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. To read a complete obituary and sign an online guest book please go to www.msfh.net. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.