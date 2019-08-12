Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel 232 Calhoun Street Charleston , SC 29401 (843)-723-2524 Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Ray Scarbrough Charleston - CDR V. R. Scarbrough USN (ret.), 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Kay Eileen Harben Scarbrough entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 10, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. Vernon was born in Canton, Oklahoma, to Theodore Roosevelt Scarbrough and Matilda Ruth Carter Scarbrough. He spent his formative years in Oklahoma. Upon completion of high school he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1947. He first served as a Naval Aviator and Educator. He was then chosen to attend Officers Candidate School (OCS), which enabled him to move through the ranks in the Surface Fleet attaining the rank of Commander. After various deployments, including Saigon Vietnam and a tour as Commanding Officer of the USS Pandemus, he made port here in Charleston. Here, he fell in love with the Lowcountry and decided to remain and raise his family. Upon his retirement from the Navy, he continued to serve his fellow man by working in the Charleston County Auditor's Office. He then transitioned to The Office of Veteran's Affairs. His efforts on behalf of his fellow veterans ensured that they received the benefits they were entitled to. This was perhaps his most personally rewarding job. He served as Treasurer of the Sertoma Club of Charleston for many years and the Sertoma Football Classic benefited from his efforts for many years. He loved the waters around Charleston and was an avid sailor who enjoyed passing on his knowledge of sailing and navigation to younger generations. He was for many years an active member of the James Island Yacht Club (JIYC) and served as a past Commodore of same. He always had a love of trains and spent many enjoyable years involved in the Branchville Raylrode Daze Festival, along with working in local model railroading clubs. Through his son, the late Mark Alan Scarbrough, he volunteered his time and energy to Dragon Boat Charleston when it was in its formative phase. Though serious health concerns over the past several years limited his involvement in many of his beloved pastimes, he continued to enjoy a rousing game of Acey-Deucey, of which he would proudly tell you he was the all Iceland champion in 1957. Vernon is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kay Harben Scarbrough; his children: Martin Ray Scarbrough, Stephanie Scarbrough Korenek, and Kristy Eileen Judd; his grandchildren: Kelly Korenek Skelly, Jason Daniel Korenek, Dr. Devon Eileen Davis, and Quentin Karl Bork; along with two great-grandchildren: Evelyn Ann Skelly and Avery Eileen Davis. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Dragon Boat Charleston, 1643 Savannah Hwy., 261L, Charleston, SC 29407 or Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



