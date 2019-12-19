|
Vernon Vaughan Ladson - The family of Mr. Vernon F. Vaughan announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 2:00PM at New Bethel Sounds of Praise 351 Greyback Rd. Summerville, SC. Interment: Monday, December 23, 2019 12:00noon at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery- Columbia, SC. Mr. Vaughan is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Vaughan; his daughter, Mrs. Veronica Edwards (Carlos, Jr.); his grandchildren, Ms. Niya Williams and Carlos Edwards, III; his sisters, Ms. Veronica Vaughan, Ms. Valerie Vaughan, and Mrs. Karolyn White (Gervis); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Vaughan will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at Emanuel Baptist Church 106 Boone St. Summerville, SC and on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00PM-until the time of service. There will be NO viewing after the services on Saturday. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Vernon is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019