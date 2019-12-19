Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dickerson Mortuary, LLC - N. Charleston
4700 Rivers Ave
N. Charleston, SC 29405
843-718-0144
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Emanuel Baptist Church
106 Boone St.
Summerville, SC
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
New Bethel Sounds of Praise
351 Greyback Rd.
Summerville, SC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel Sounds of Praise
351 Greyback Rd.
Summerville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Vaughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Vaughan Obituary
Vernon Vaughan Ladson - The family of Mr. Vernon F. Vaughan announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 2:00PM at New Bethel Sounds of Praise 351 Greyback Rd. Summerville, SC. Interment: Monday, December 23, 2019 12:00noon at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery- Columbia, SC. Mr. Vaughan is survived by his wife, Mrs. Dorothy Vaughan; his daughter, Mrs. Veronica Edwards (Carlos, Jr.); his grandchildren, Ms. Niya Williams and Carlos Edwards, III; his sisters, Ms. Veronica Vaughan, Ms. Valerie Vaughan, and Mrs. Karolyn White (Gervis); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Vaughan will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at Emanuel Baptist Church 106 Boone St. Summerville, SC and on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00PM-until the time of service. There will be NO viewing after the services on Saturday. Condolences maybe sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Vernon is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone(843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -