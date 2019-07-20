Vernon Wallace Brannen N. Charleston - Vernon Wallace Brannen, 82, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Brenda Burgstiner Brannen, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Graveside funeral services will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery, Savannah, Georgia on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00am. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life at the family home on Sunday, July 28 from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Vernon was born on December 12, 1936 in Savannah, Georgia, the son of D. Reppard Brannen and Hannah Elizabeth Lee Brannen. After attending elementary and secondary schools in Savannah, Clemson University in SC and Georgia Tech in Atlanta, he joined Union Camp in Savannah. A few years later, Vernon joined Rosser International in Savannah, moved to Charleston in 1976 to help open a branch office and then on to the home office in Atlanta in 1982. There, he soldiered on without a beach or salty ocean until, after 36 years with the firm, he retired as a partner in 2000 and returned to Charleston. Vernon was a past president of the Southside Savannah Jaycees and a past president of the Arion Society of Charleston. In addition to his wife of more than 57 years, Vernon is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Claire Brannen, his son Michael Carson Brannen of Dallas, TX, a sister-in-law Rebecca Burgstiner of San Diego, CA and several nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Martha Ann Burdette. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Water Mission, P.O. Box 63320, Charlotte, NC 28263-3320 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society, 5638 N. Rhett Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 21, 2019