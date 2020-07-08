1/
Veronica Ray
Veronica Ray N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on July 8, 2020, Mrs. Veronica Ray, beloved wife of Mr. Reginald Ray, her children, Demetrius Jackson (Latash), Ulonia Jackson (Jermaine Milligan), Priscilla Wright (Harvey, Jr.) and Reginald Ray, Jr. (Nakeshia Lathen), siblings, Julius Doctor (Barbara), William Doctor (Darlene), Ezekiel Doctor (Beatrice), Rose M. Stevens, Patricia Ann Ferguson (George), Odessa Watson and Min Lavern Rivers (William), in-laws, Shirley Frost (Frank), Rufus Moultrie, Josephine Walker, Dec George Pinkney, Lawrence Pinkney, Jr. (Vivian), Shirley Burgess (Silas), Lula Mae Smalls, Timothy Pinkney (Linda) and Betty Ray, 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grand, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Veronica resided at 5307 Rivers Ave, N. Chas., SC. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC. Tele 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
