Veronica Walton McDonough, GA - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home surrounded by family, Mrs. Veronica Vanessa Walton the beloved wife of Chief Warrant Officer Danny Walton; beloved mother of Brandon Brodrick and Danielle Walton and grandmother of Little Miss Olivia Brodrick; beloved daughter of Mr. Herbert (the late Juanita) Willingham; Late residence McDonough, Georgia. Funeral notice later. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Online memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019