Veronica Walton McDonough, GA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Veronica Vanessa Walton; those of her loving husband; Chief Warrant Officer Danny Walton; those of her children; Brandon Bodrick and Danielle Walton; those of her granddaughter; Little Miss Olivia Bodrick; the daughter of; Mr. Herbert(the late Juanita) Willingham; are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Services to be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 11 AM at New Bethel Reformed Episcopal Church 1941 Helm Avenue North Charleston, SC; There will be a viewing to be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6PM-8PM at The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC . Interment will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. Friends may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Ave, North Charleston, SC. Tel:(843)554-2117; Fax: (843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019