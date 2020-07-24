Vickie Lynn Martin (Goblet) CHARLESTON - Vickie Lynn Martin (Goblet) went peacefully to heaven on Friday, July 24, 2020. She left this life the same way that she liked to live it - surrounded by her children and grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Charleston, South Carolina, Vickie was dearly loved by many friends, neighbors, and co-workers; and always known for her kind heart and witty personality. What mattered most to Vickie was her beloved children and grandchildren. As the matriarch of her family, she always brought loved ones together and used every minute of her spare time to show her family what they meant to her. Sadly, Vickie lost her son, Travis, in a motorcycle accident in 1993. Her daughters take great comfort in knowing that she will now be reunited for eternity with him. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands - Holly & William of Charleston, and Tara & Ofer of Charlotte, as well as her nine beloved grandchildren: Megan, Melissa, Taylor, Brandon, Caitlin, Oren, Liat, Travis, and Lucas; and a niece and nephew - Darlene & Dion Goblet of Macon, GA, as well as many long-time friends. She is predeceased by her mother and father: Charles & Sadie Goblet, her sister, Norma Cook, and her two brothers, Charles & Michael Goblet. A memorial service for all friends and family will be held Sunday, July 26 at 4:00 pm at the outdoor space at Coastal Community Church, 460 Arlington Dr. in West Ashley. Burial will be privately done by Vickie's children and grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston