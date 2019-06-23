Vickie Lynn Morton- Lowder Mt. Pleasant - Vickie Lynn Morton-Lowder, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, went to her heavenly home on June 22, 2019. She was born on January 22nd, 1968 in Troy, North Carolina, daughter of Ann and Spencer Morton. Vickie was preceded in death by, her father Spencer Morton, her beloved Nene, Irene H. Galimore, her paternal grandparents, Sadie and Raburn Morton. She is survived by her husband Ashley Lowder and her daughter Tyler Ann Lowder of Mt Pleasant, South Carolina; her mother Ann Morton, siblings Roxanne Carter (Fred), Michael Morton, Donna Gay Beane ( Jerry), Chris Morton, and Jennifer Thompson ( Terry). She is also survived by her mother and father-in-law, Joanne and Leroy Lowder, brother-in-law, Roy Lowder (Vicki) and numerous nieces and nephews. Vickie was a wonderful woman who had so much love to give. She never met a stranger and would do anything for her family and friends. She had a great love for animals, especially her fur baby, Karoline. She was a devoted mother, a loving and supportive wife, beloved daughter and sister, and the best friend anyone could ever have. Her vibrant personality and colorful spirit will forever resonate in the lives of those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends on June 25th, 2019 for visitation from 11am-1pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464. Immediately following will be a celebration of life at 1 pm. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com Arrangements entrusted by McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary