Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Riverview Memorial Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor DuBose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose Jr. Obituary
Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose, Jr. Charleston - Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose, Jr., 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Montye Jean McKenzie DuBose entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment following will be in Riverview Memorial Park with a Masonic Service. Ronnie was born April 9, 1942 in Greenville County, South Carolina, son of the late Victor Ronald DuBose and Elma Lee Laffoday DuBose. He was a graduate of Wofford College and a retired Youth Program Director with the City of Charleston. Ronnie was a member of Hibben United Methodist Church and attended the French Huguenot Church. He was a member and Past Worshipful Master of the Franklin Masonic Lodge and a member of the Omar Shrine Temple. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Montye; sister, Lillian Howard of Tarboro, NC; brother, Richard DuBose of Summerville, SC; foster brother, Jean Claude DeMontfort; two nephews: Romaine Howard III and Jean Paul DeMontfort; and four nieces: Marsh Howard, Regan Morris, Taryn DuBose and Amy DeMontfort. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -