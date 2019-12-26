|
Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose, Jr. Charleston - Victor Ronald "Ronnie" DuBose, Jr., 77, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Montye Jean McKenzie DuBose entered into eternal rest Wednesday, December 25, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Interment following will be in Riverview Memorial Park with a Masonic Service. Ronnie was born April 9, 1942 in Greenville County, South Carolina, son of the late Victor Ronald DuBose and Elma Lee Laffoday DuBose. He was a graduate of Wofford College and a retired Youth Program Director with the City of Charleston. Ronnie was a member of Hibben United Methodist Church and attended the French Huguenot Church. He was a member and Past Worshipful Master of the Franklin Masonic Lodge and a member of the Omar Shrine Temple. Ronnie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Montye; sister, Lillian Howard of Tarboro, NC; brother, Richard DuBose of Summerville, SC; foster brother, Jean Claude DeMontfort; two nephews: Romaine Howard III and Jean Paul DeMontfort; and four nieces: Marsh Howard, Regan Morris, Taryn DuBose and Amy DeMontfort.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019