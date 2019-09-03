In Loving Memory Of My Mother, VICTORIA C. MACK Aug. 29, 1924 ~ Sept. 4, 1990 My Dearest Mom You'll never know how much it means to have a Mom as wonderful as you! Especially now, when I'm going through all the things you've been through! It's you, and you alone, that has given me love, courage, strength and endurance to hold up under pain, fatigue, and everlasting tolerance! Our late night talks and teachings we shared will be with me for the rest of my days. Sunlight fades and shadows fall, But sweet remembrance outlasts all. God's Greatest Gift-Remembrance Your daughter Evelina, her Children, and Grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 4, 2019