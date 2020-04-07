|
|
Victoria Valenciano Desonia Goose Creek - Victoria Valenciano Desonia, 81, of Goose Creek, SC, widow of SK1 Perfecto D. Desonia, USN (Ret.), entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 7, 2020. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date, in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC, arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Victoria was born August 22, 1938 in Camaligan, Philippines, the daughter of the late Marcelo Castro Valenciano and Catalina Alimuin Valenciano. She worked in the Finance department at the Medical University of South Carolina and was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. She is survived by her son, Albert Valenciano Desonia (Sharon) of Goose Creek, SC; daughter, Antoinette Brenner (Carl) of Oakwood, OH; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne, Anastasia, Michael, Justin, Gideon, Jon, and Catie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 8, 2020