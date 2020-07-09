1/
Victoria Gadsden Johnson
Victoria Gadsden Johnson Wadmalaw Island - Victoria Gadsden Johnson, 92, of Wadmalaw Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Ms. Johnson leaves to cherish her memories; her beloved son, Allen Jay Johnson, Sr. (Kim); grandsons, Allen Jay Johnson, Jr., and AJay Darren Johnson; great-grands, Faith Summer Frank, Alec'Zair Chase Jay Johnson, and Amauria Shanice Johnson; brother, Benjamin Gadsden (Trudy); sisters, Dorothy Brown, Albertha Mack (Charles), Alicia Commodore; god-daughters, Wanda Missy Brown and Regina Heyward (George). Viewing for Ms. Johnson will be held this evening, July 10, 2020 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel from 3 pm until 7 pm. A PRIVATE Celebration of Life Service will be held 10am, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Walker's Mortuary Chapel. Interment: Sunset Memorial Garden. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341; (843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
