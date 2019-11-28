|
Victoria Martin Ravenel, SC- The relatives and friends of Mrs. Victoria Martin are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mattthews AME Church, 4345 Davison Road, Ravenel, SC. Interment - Bennett-Miller-Young Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Martin is survived by her children, Laurie Martin Ladson (Herbert) and Herlene Smalls; goddaughters, Marilyn McKinley (Irvin) and Doretha Betty Sumter (Harold); sister-in-law, Jestine Cochran; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 29, 2019