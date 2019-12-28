|
|
Victoria McFadden N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Victoria Collins McFadden and those of her children, Elizabeth Keitt, Dea. Ernest (Hester) McFadden and David (Renee) McFadden; and those of her brother, George (Malissie) Collins are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. McFadden will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019