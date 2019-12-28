Home

HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
(843) 554-2117
Reposing
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HILTON'S MORTUARY, INC
1852 E MONTAGUE AVE
North Charleston, SC 29405-5158
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Royal Missionary Baptist Church
4761 Luella Ave.
N. Charleston, SC
View Map
Victoria McFadden N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Victoria Collins McFadden and those of her children, Elizabeth Keitt, Dea. Ernest (Hester) McFadden and David (Renee) McFadden; and those of her brother, George (Malissie) Collins are invited to attend her celebration of life service on Monday, December 30, 2019, 11:00AM at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave., N. Charleston, SC. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden. Mrs. McFadden will repose this evening from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the mortuary for an informal visitation. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.lowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405; (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019
