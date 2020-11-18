1/1
Victoria Riley "Vicki" Wallace
Victoria Riley (Vicki) Wallace CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Victoria Riley (Vicki) Wallace, those of her husband, Mr. Harry Wallace, Sr., those of their children, Harry D. (Dedra) Curnell, and Joshua A. Sams, grandchildren, her parents, Mr. Ernest Riley, Sr. (who predeceased her in death) and Mrs. Annabelle Ancrum Riley, her siblings, Cheryl (Darrian) Gourdine, and Ernest (Adrienne) Riley, mother-in-law, Mary Wallace, aunts, uncles, niece, nephews, are invited to attend A WALK THROUGH to be held on this afternoon at the funeral home from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Celebration of life graveside service will be held in Live Oaks Memorial Gardens, 3093 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday November 20, 2020. Masks are mandatory and social distancing is encouraged. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
