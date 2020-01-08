|
Vincent "Vinnie" Hayes COLLETTSVILLE, NC - Vincent "Vinnie" Patrick Hayes, age 79, of National Forest Drive, Collettsville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 15, 1940 in Hampden County, Massachusetts to the late William Patrick, Sr. and Eleanor LaMontagne Hayes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a retired contractor working for many years in Charleston, SC. He had served on the Board of West Caldwell Health Council and was a supporter of Collettsville Baseball Park. Survivors include his wife, Lillian Cann Hayes of the home; two sons, Patrick Hayes and wife Rachel of Philadelphia, PA and Michael Hayes of Ludlow, MA; one sister, E. Barbara Dowd of Waterford, CT; four brothers, William Hayes and wife Theresa of Miami, FL, Daniel Hayes and wife Pat of Cataumet, MA, Steven Hayes and wife Doris of Springfield, MA and Peter Hayes and wife Mimi of Palo Alto, CA. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Hayes family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 9, 2020