Vincent Michael Colucci Summerville - Vincent Michael Colucci, 30, of Summerville, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 5 o'clock to 6 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 6 o'clock. Facial covering and social distancing are required. Flowers will be accepted or donations to the American Heart Association. Vincent was born on November 7, 1989 in Charleston, SC, son of Kim Colucci Lizzi of Summerville and William Niemeyer of Charleston. He graduated from Summerville High School, where he excelled in wrestling. He loved designing jewelry for his grandfather. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his son. Survivors, in addition to his parents, are: son, Vincent Anthony Colucci and his mother, Virginia Smith of Summerville; two brothers: Andrew Niemeyer of Mt. Pleasant and Daniel Niemeyer of Charleston; grandfather, Ivo Colucci of Charleston, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

