Vincent Rocco Angelacci Mt. Pleasant - Vincent Rocco Angelacci, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of the late Lena Catalina Angelacci died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road. A Christian Wake service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 6:00 pm with visitation to follow until 8:00 pm. Vincent was born August 16, 1932 in Newark, New Jersey, son of the late Michael Angelacci and the late Angelina Spirito Angelacci. He was a retired supervisor with Transport of New Jersey. He was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He is survived by his son and best friend, Michael V. Angelacci of Mount Pleasant, SC; daughter, Gina Angelacci of New York, NY; three grandchildren, Tyler Manon, Zachary Manon and Kyle Bierlair. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Frankie Angelacci, Louise Vail and Jean Angelacci. Memorials may be made to , Inc. 107 West Park Boulevard, Suite 220, Columbia, SC 29210.