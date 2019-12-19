|
Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson Georgetown, SC - Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson, 96, the widow of Edwin Lavalle Rogerson, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence. A Home Going Celebration will be at 2PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home. The Rogerson family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 1-2PM in the church sanctuary.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019