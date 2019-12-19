Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home
2156 N Fraser St
Georgetown, SC 29440
(843) 546-0198
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Rogerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson Obituary
Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson Georgetown, SC - Viola Adell Cooper Rogerson, 96, the widow of Edwin Lavalle Rogerson, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence. A Home Going Celebration will be at 2PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Herbert Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery directed by the Georgetown Chapel of McKenzie Funeral Home. The Rogerson family will receive family and friends prior to the service from 1-2PM in the church sanctuary. McKenzie Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rogerson family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -