In Loving Memory Of Our Mother MRS. VIOLA BLAKE BROWN Who departed this life October 3, 2006 As children, we can't comprehend or fully realize The meaning of our mother's love, The patience and forgiveness That is part of every day, The unexpected "little things" She does in her own way. Years go by before we can Look back on life and see Through older eyes and wiser hearts Her love and loyalty, And yet it's these and other special things We'll hold so dear, For memories of her steadfast love Will keep her ever near. A love so beautiful to keep, Loving you always. Deeply missed by Children, Bobby, Jeanette, Delores, Aleatha Mae, Viola and Kenneth; Grandchildren; and Son-in-law.



