Viola Gibson CHARLESTON - Viola Gibson (Alexander), lovingly known to her friends and loved-ones as "Mother G," entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2020. Mother G was born on March 23, 1925 in Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Prince Williams and Adina Clouden. She married Bertie St. Clair Gibson on December 25, 1942 and had four children: Vernon Williams, Jane Hazell, Michael Gibson, and Hazel Toppin. She worked throughout the Caribbean in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and Dominica before moving to New York City. She moved to Charleston, South Carolina in 1985 to be close to family and married Clifford John Alexander on May 7, 1991. She was an active member of the St. Andrews Church of the Nazarene for many years. Mother G is survived by three children, Vernon Williams, Jane Hazell (Dr. Samuel Hazell), and Hazel Toppin; several grandchildren, including Greg Piverger, Cosette Toppin, Melissa Hazell Davis (Brian Davis), and Jonathan Hazell (as well as multiple others residing in the United Kingdom); and three great-grandchildren, Addison Hazell, Emma Davis, and Preston Davis. Mother G was the life of the party, kind, and generous with just the right amount of sass. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.