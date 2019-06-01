Viola Huger Reid Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Viola Huger Reid announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 12 Noon at Mt. Zion AME Church 5 Glebe Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Park Mrs. Reid was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. James and Mrs. Anniebell Ravenell Huger; also her brother, Mr. John N. Huger. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Julius Reid; her children, Mrs. LaSonya Smalls (Rodney), Mr. Travis M. Brown (Jadeen), Mrs. Robin Y. Oree (Gabriel) and Mr. D'Angelo Drayton, Sr. (Trevis); her siblings, Mrs. Bertha L. Aiken, Mrs. Johnny M. Bailey, Mrs. Deloris Epps (Carl), Mr. James Huger (Georgia), Mr. Harold Huger and (Lorain); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Reid will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Mt. Zion AME Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Viola is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019