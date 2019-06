Viola Huger Reid Goose Creek - The family of Mrs. Viola Huger Reid announces her celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 12 Noon at Mt. Zion AME Church 5 Glebe Charleston, SC. Interment: Carolina Memorial Park Mrs. Reid was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. James and Mrs. Anniebell Ravenell Huger; also her brother, Mr. John N. Huger. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert Julius Reid; her children, Mrs. LaSonya Smalls (Rodney), Mr. Travis M. Brown (Jadeen), Mrs. Robin Y. Oree (Gabriel) and Mr. D'Angelo Drayton, Sr. (Trevis); her siblings, Mrs. Bertha L. Aiken, Mrs. Johnny M. Bailey, Mrs. Deloris Epps (Carl), Mr. James Huger (Georgia), Mr. Harold Huger and (Lorain); and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mrs. Reid will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00PM at Mt. Zion AME Church. The family will be receiving friends from 7:00-8:00PM. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net . Viola is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston