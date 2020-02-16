|
In Loving Memory of Viola Huger Reid February 17, 1950 ~ May 30, 2019 We miss the warmth of your gentle hugs and the love we felt when our arms were wrapped around you. We miss seeing your beautiful smile and the sound of your voice saying our names Sonya, Travis, D'Angelo and Robin. We miss hearing you say,"I LOVE YOU," and us saying "WE LOVE YOU" in return. You've never left our thoughts since the day you went away. We're sending birthday wishes and thinking of you today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Your children: LaSonya, Travis, D'Angelo and Robin
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020