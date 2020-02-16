Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Huger Reid

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viola Huger Reid In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Viola Huger Reid February 17, 1950 ~ May 30, 2019 We miss the warmth of your gentle hugs and the love we felt when our arms were wrapped around you. We miss seeing your beautiful smile and the sound of your voice saying our names Sonya, Travis, D'Angelo and Robin. We miss hearing you say,"I LOVE YOU," and us saying "WE LOVE YOU" in return. You've never left our thoughts since the day you went away. We're sending birthday wishes and thinking of you today. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Your children: LaSonya, Travis, D'Angelo and Robin
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -