Viola Jiles CHARLESTON - Viola Jiles, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The graveside services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 4263 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29407. A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. She is survived by her loving daughter, Natisha M. Jiles; siblings: Bernice Lance of Asbury, NJ, Bobby Jiles (Pasty) of Charleston, SC, Anna Bell Jiles Epps (Dan) of East Orange, NJ, Sammie Jiles of New York, NY, Gertrude Whiteside (Alexander) of Charleston, SC, Vernell Dow of Washington, DC, Lucinda Lewis of Charleston, SC, Wilbur Jiles (Barbara-Jean) of Charleston, SC, Christopher Jiles of Richmond VA, Stanley Jiles ((Barbara) of Fort Washington, MD, and Doris Hodges (Donald) of Charleston, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Lottie and Sammie Jiles. Family and friends may visit at 1871 Richmond St., Charleston, SC 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston