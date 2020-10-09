1/1
Viola Jiles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Jiles CHARLESTON - Viola Jiles, 77, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest, Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The graveside services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 4263 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29407. A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Bethany Baptist Church, 790 Meeting St., Charleston, SC 29403. She is survived by her loving daughter, Natisha M. Jiles; siblings: Bernice Lance of Asbury, NJ, Bobby Jiles (Pasty) of Charleston, SC, Anna Bell Jiles Epps (Dan) of East Orange, NJ, Sammie Jiles of New York, NY, Gertrude Whiteside (Alexander) of Charleston, SC, Vernell Dow of Washington, DC, Lucinda Lewis of Charleston, SC, Wilbur Jiles (Barbara-Jean) of Charleston, SC, Christopher Jiles of Richmond VA, Stanley Jiles ((Barbara) of Fort Washington, MD, and Doris Hodges (Donald) of Charleston, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. She was preceded in death by her Lottie and Sammie Jiles. Family and friends may visit at 1871 Richmond St., Charleston, SC 29407. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bethany Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Olive Branch Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Palmetto Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved