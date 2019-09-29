In Loving Memory Of VIOLA JUDGE SMITH BARNES April 1, 1927 ~ September 29, 2016 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Silent are the tears that fall Living without you is the hardest of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever Sadly missed by daughters Barbara, Jackie and Lois, son Walter, sisters Caroline and Sarah, brothers Charles, Ernest and Samuel, Grands, Great-Grands, aunt Gladys other family members and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019