Dr. Viola L. Willis GOOSE CREEK - Dr. Viola Lorie Freeman Willis, 63, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, wife of Mr. Marcus Willis, passed away Sunday, October 06, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Wesley United Methodist Church, 3242 Ladson Rd., Ladson, South Carolina 29456. She will be laid to rest in Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Dr., Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Visitation will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct their Omega Omega Service from 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. She is also survived by her daughters: Brandi Gabela (Cleo), Ashley Lyles (Brandon) and Erica Herbert (Arion); grandchildren: Camille Tremble, Caleb Lyles, Nia Lyles and Bryce Herbert; siblings: Isaac Jackson, Rebecca Alston, Margaret Gates, Charles Freeman (Wanda), Vivian Freeman-Oree (Herbert, Jr.) , Bettye Gregg, Sandra Davis (Calvin), Angela Freeman, Penzola Brown (Oliver) and Anthony Freeman and a host of nieces, nephews, loving in-laws, extended family and dear friends. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DR., CHARLESTON, SC 29403. Office: 843.727.1230 - Fax: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019