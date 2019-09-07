|
Viola Mattie Galenes Summerville - Viola Mattie Galenes, 81, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Richard Lee Galenes, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Cryptside Services will be Tuesday afternoon, September 10, 2019 at 4 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow. Visitation will be from 3 o'clock until the time of service in the Mausoleum Chapel. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Viola's name may be made to the Summerville Community Hospice Home, 374 Myers Road, Summerville, SC 29486. Viola was born August 15, 1938 in Horry County, SC, the daughter of the late George Washington Martin and Mattie Viola Ellis Martin. She worked as a Dental Assistant and was also a Cosmetologist. She was a member of Summerville Worship Center and loved going to church, gardening, and pottery. Viola leaves behind her daughters, Coila (Tony) of Moncks Corner, SC, Gerri of Charleston, SC, and Robin (Joe) of North Charleston, SC; sisters, Jessie Ratliff of Ladson, SC and Estelle Shackleford of Sneads Ferry, NC; grandchildren, Ben Capa, Jyles Sosa, Breanne Burke, and Justin Burke; and great-grandchildren, Kaylie Hyder, Peyton Capa, and Kitai Capa. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brothers, Ralph Martin, and Earl Martin. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019