In Loving Memory of Viola S. Bonaparte Oct. 24, 1930 ~ Oct.16, 2018 We lost a Mother with a heart of gold, How much we miss her can never be told, She shared our troubles and helped us along, If we follow her footsteps we will never go wrong. She was a Grandmother so very rare, Content in her home and always there, On earth she toiled, in heaven she rests, God bless you Viola, you were one of the best. Each time we look at your picture, You seem to smile and say, Don't be sad but courage take, And love each other for my sake. Your memory forever cherished by your children: Leonard Jr., Lamar Sr. (Cyrona), Iranette, Patricia, Cynthia (Willie J.) Grandchildren: Lamar Jr. (Leva), Narada (TC), Ivan Sr. (Gabrielle), Micah, Tiffany, Cris Great Grandchildren, Family, and Friends
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019