Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDGE VIOLA SMITH BARNES. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of VIOLA JUDGE SMITH BARNES April 1, 1927 ~ September 29, 2016 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Silent are the tears that fall Living without you is the hardest of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever Sadly missed by daughters Barbara, Jackie and Lois, son Walter, sisters Caroline and Sarah, brothers Charles, Ernest and Samuel, Grands, Great-Grands, aunt Gladys other family members and friends.



In Loving Memory Of VIOLA JUDGE SMITH BARNES April 1, 1927 ~ September 29, 2016 Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same We have to hide our heartache When someone speaks your name Silent are the tears that fall Living without you is the hardest of all You did so many things for us Your heart was so kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we are all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever Sadly missed by daughters Barbara, Jackie and Lois, son Walter, sisters Caroline and Sarah, brothers Charles, Ernest and Samuel, Grands, Great-Grands, aunt Gladys other family members and friends. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close