Viola Warren Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Viola Warren are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 5100 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Warren is survived by her husband, Samuel Warren; daughters, Darlene Simon and Roxanne Harris; granddaughter, Monique Stanley (Jarvis); great-granddaughter, Dawn West; two brothers, James Williams (Dawn) and Sherman Williams; three sisters, Shirley Harris (Richard), Phylis Williams and Elaine Williams; stepson, Samuel "Sammie" Warren, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
