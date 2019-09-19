Viola Watson Smalls James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Viola Watson Smalls, 90, of James Island, are invited to attend her Funeral Services on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:00 AM in Payne Church, 1560 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Josephine P. Richardson, Interim Pastor; Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 4-7pm Friday. Mrs. Smalls will lie in state at the church 10AM Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Smalls leaves to cherish her memories her children, Ernie Smalls (Denise) and Myra Green; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Payne Church Building Fund, 1560 Camp Rd., James Island, SC 29412. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 20, 2019