Viola Wright
Viola Wright EDISTO ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Viola Richardson Wright, those of her late husband, Mr. William F. Wright, Sr., her beloved children, Mrs. Wilma W. Frazier (Otis), Ms. Gloria F. Wright, Ms. Yvette D. Wright, Ms. Yvonne D. Wright, Mrs. Rhonda W. Meggett, Mr. William F. Wright, Jr., Mr. Adrian M. Wright (Debra), Ms. Kimberly L. Wright, her ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, three great,-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Walk Through Service on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fielding Yonges Island Chapel, 7173 Hwy 162, Hollywood, S.C. 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family is asking everyone to please wear your mask. Mrs. Wright's Graveside Celebration will be on August 22, 2020 11 a.m. at The Edisto Presbyterian Church, USA, 1890 Cypress Bottom Road, Edisto Island, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
