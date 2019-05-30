Violet Simmons-Chlosta Wadmalaw Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Violet "Doris" Simmons-Chlosta are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 11:00 am in New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1945 Liberia Rd, Wadmalaw Island, SC. Rev. Zackary R. Williams, Pastor and Rev. James Peterson, Eulogist. Interment will follow in New Bethlehem Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the mortuary Friday from 4-7pm. Mrs. Chlosta will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Chlosta leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, John Chlosta; children, Robert Simmons (Telisha), Moralas Simmons (Jessica), and Kierra Simmons; siblings, Tracy Simmons (Annette), Louis Simmons (Shelia), Abraham Simmons (Michelle), Henrietta Brown, Ruth Brown and Tommy Davis (Dell); grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019