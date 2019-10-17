Violet Williams Murray

Obituary
Violet Williams Murray SUMMERVILLE - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Violet Williams Murray, those of her beloved children, Babette Fisher (Dwight), Patricia Kinard (Steven), Clarence Murray, III, Bryan Murray, Arthur Murray (Patricia), Tony Murray, James Murray (Valerie), late parents, Viola and Benjamin, late brother, David N. Berrian, her surviving sisters, Thelma Browne, Bernice Sims, Mary Ravit, Marcia Wrick (Gregory), Cindy Brantley, nieces, nephews, 20 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 12: noon at First Baptist Church, 1110 Camp Road, Charleston, SC Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Viewing at the church on Saturday from 11: a.m. until service time. Interment: Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
