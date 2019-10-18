Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fielding Home for Funerals 122 Logan Street Charleston , SC 29402 (843)-722-3348 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM First Baptist Church 1110 Camp Road Charleston , SC View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM First Baptist Church 1110 Camp Road Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Violet Williams Murray SUMMERVILLE - On November 16, 1942, the Lord blessed Viola Holmes Williams and Benjamin Franklin Berrian, II with a beautiful daughter. Her name was Violet and that name began and captured the essence of a dynamic soul. As she was on this earth, truly a free spirit and traveler throughout this country and beyond, her soul is no longer bound to one place at one time. Her peace came on October 15, 2019. For the majority of her journey, she was a resident of the Charleston and the greater Charleston area. She attended St. Elizabeth High School in Chicago, IL. Lovingly referred to as "Scampty" by her grandfather, William Columbus Holmes, and "Tootsie" to those who know her best, she was born with many talents and a drive to live life her way. At a young age, she was recognized for her singing capabilities by her family and community. She spoke fondly and often of her love of music and memories of singing contests, her appearance on radio shows and even backup singing for musical artists of her time. Her relationship and love for her Heavenly Father was unmatched and in this world, he blessed her with seven beautiful children. She is so loved and forever "Mommy" to Babette Fisher (Dwight), Patricia Kinard (Steven), Clarence Murray, III, Bryan Murray, Arthur Murray (Patricia), Tony Murray and James Murray. She is preceded in passing by her parents Viola and Benjamin as well as a brother, David N. Berrian. She is survived by sisters Thelma Browne, Bernice Sims, Mary Ravit, Marcia Wrick (Gregory), Cindy Brantley, a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Her legacy continues with 21 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren. She knew that we are not guaranteed a certain amount of years in this world, but the Lord gives each of us a lifetime, no matter how long the journey. It is up to us to make those days important. Violet left her imprint on this world in a way that will never be forgotten and as her family, we cannot fill her shoes. We only seek to cherish the footsteps of a woman who set the stage for our lives. Her celebration of life will be held at First Baptist church, James Island at 12pm Saturday, October 19, 2019. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Fielding Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at



