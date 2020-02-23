|
In Loving Memory Of VIRGIE MAE (HUGER) SIMON-SIMMONS Jan. 21, 1943 - Feb. 24, 2017 Three years Sis, since you've been gone Hard to comprehend what went wrong Too soon it seems, we had to part Like broken china, it shattered our hearts Only your pictures with your smiling face So full of life, love and sweet grace Linger the beautiful memories we once shared Will forever be our keepsake with each passing year We sorely miss you Love Jackie, Lois and Alice
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020