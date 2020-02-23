Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGIE SIMON-SIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGIE MAE (HUGER) SIMON-SIMMONS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGIE MAE (HUGER) SIMON-SIMMONS In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of VIRGIE MAE (HUGER) SIMON-SIMMONS Jan. 21, 1943 - Feb. 24, 2017 Three years Sis, since you've been gone Hard to comprehend what went wrong Too soon it seems, we had to part Like broken china, it shattered our hearts Only your pictures with your smiling face So full of life, love and sweet grace Linger the beautiful memories we once shared Will forever be our keepsake with each passing year We sorely miss you Love Jackie, Lois and Alice
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -