Virgil Backman JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Virgil Backman are invited to attend His Celebration Of Life services on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in Pasley's Mortuary Chapel, 1115 5th Charleston, SC. Mr. Backman leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving and caring relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, Masks and Social distancing are required for Celebration of Life in Chapel. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
