Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Virgil Frierson


1932 - 2019
Virgil Frierson Obituary
Virgil Frierson Summerville - Virgil O. Frierson, 87, of Summerville, widow of Scott Harvin Frierson, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The visitation will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12 noon until service time. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Virgil was born in Charleston SC on September 9, 1932. Virgil enjoyed singing, church work, time with her family, and fishing. Survivors include her son Scottie Frierson, Jr. (Vanessa) of Summerville; daughters Dolly Mae Shepherd of Summerville and Evon Levitt (Charlie) of Amelia Island, FL; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Ollie Brothers Frierson; son Randolph Scott Frierson and six siblings. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
