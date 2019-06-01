Virgil H. Wilson Charleston - Virgil H. Wilson, professional musician and teacher, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Graveside service will be held at a later in The Creel Family Cemetery, Davisville, W. VA. Born in Newell, W. VA., Mr. Wilson was educated primarily in Cincinnati, Ohio and in France. He received degrees from the College-Conservatory, the University of Cincinnati, and Xavier University. He also earned a Diploma from the Sorbonne, Paris France and two certificates from the Olcademie Internationale in Nice, France. Mr. Wilson taught both music and French for several years in Cincinnati and he was the former Supervisor of Music and band and orchestra director for the Forest Hills High School. He moved to Charleston in 1985 where he maintained a teaching studio until 2011. He was well known for his many recital and chamber music performances with Piccolo Spoleto and the Alliance Francaise and in France and Switzerland. He was an Air Force veteran, a member of St.Francis Episcopal Church, the Music Study Club of Charleston, Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity and Phi Mu Alpha national music fraternity. He is survived by his Godson, Kyle Gibbons, family in Oregon and Parkersburg, W.VA. His son, Robert Bryan Wilson, and his sister, Vivian Wilson Cohen, are deceased. Burial will be at the family cemetery in Parkersburg, W.VA. Since there will be no service here, please send any memorial donations to St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2245-C Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 2, 2019