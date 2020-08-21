Virginia Alston Sweeper JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Virginia Alston Sweeper will celebrate her life in a private service. A public viewing will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Sweeper leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Robert Sweeper, III and Cynthia Sweeper-Martin; grandchildren, Sgt. Laguade Sweeper, Rev. Dr. Branden Sweeper, Michael T. Jones and Ladarius Sweeper; siblings, Susan A. Tyler, Mary A. Jefferson, Emily Thortan, Patricia Simpson, Norman Alston and Elvin Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
