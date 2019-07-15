Virginia Booth Johns Island - Virginia McDonnell Booth, 72, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. She will be greatly missed every day by her devoted husband of 48 years, Jim; daughters, Tracey Booth Tennant (Jonathan) and Diana Lynn Booth; sister, Linda Danna (Emil) of Hammond, LA; and her grandchildren, Virginia Anne Tennant and Whitmarsh Tennant of St. Simons Island, GA. She was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Valerie McDonnell and her sister, Susan McDonnell. Virginia was born and raised in New Orleans, LA, where she enjoyed many Mardi Gras festivities and special friends, Nedra and Charlotte. She graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1968 with a degree in education. She taught special education for a short time before meeting her husband, Jim, while he was stationed as a Marine in Beaufort. Jim gave her a ride to the beach on his motorcycle during which she held on tight and never let go! Jim and Virginia married in 1970 and began an unparalleled adventure together. After Jim returned from Vietnam, they lived out of their VW Bus, travelling up north for Jim to sell paintings at art shows. When they found the ocean frozen in Maine, they decided in was time to turn back to Charleston. Living first at Folly Beach, Virginia enjoyed working for Dr. Bob Johnson. They started a family, moved to James Island, and in 1977 opened their own art gallery where they made many lifelong friends. One of Virginia's favorite activities was going fishing in the boat. Moving to Oak Island allowed her to fish from the dock or go on the boat on the weekends to Morris Island to fish, look for shells and other treasures. She was a voracious reader and did crossword puzzles every morning. She learned to crochet and sew from her mother-in-law, Ula Mae, and completed numerous quilts and blankets throughout her life. She shared a passion for fishing with her father-in-law, Lewis, and they caught many bream together at her home at Brays Island. Her sister, Linda, and brother-in-law, Chick, kept her well supplied with Cajun spices and recipes for crawfish, crabs and all types of seafood. She always kept a vegetable garden and enjoyed adding and moving new plants and flowers in her yard throughout the year. Far from her roots as a city girl, Virginia and Jim decided to move to the country in 1999 when they bought Prospect Hill Plantation on Yonges Island. Virginia enjoyed discovering old pottery shards and other treasures on the property as well as raising chickens, cows, sheep, and even crawfish! She also enjoyed a trip to Ireland where she and Jim drove to her ancestral family castle. Her last 10 years were spent on Bohicket Creek on Johns Island where she did more fishing and watched the activity of birds at the bird feeder every day. Her pug, Daisy, was her constant companion. Virginia simply made life a little more beautiful. Her cheerful, sweet and spunky spirit made every day a little better. Please share your memories online at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas P.l, Memphis, TN 38105 ( ) or to Roper St. Francis Foundation-Cancer Care, 125 Doughty St., Charleston, SC 29403. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc., (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 16, 2019