|
|
Virginia "Jenny" Chattman Dewitt Wall Summerville - Virginia "Jenny" Chattman Dewitt Wall, 78 of Summerville, wife of MSGT Charles A. Wall, Sr. USAF (Ret.) passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at MUSC. Family and friend are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 9 o'clock to 10 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Service will begin at 10 o'clock. Burial to follow at Beaufort National Cemetery, 601 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902 at 1 o'clock. Flowers may be accepted. Jenny was born on September 20, 1941 in Columbia, SC daughter of the late Joseph Warren and Lottie Suzie Harwell. She attended Maranath Baptist Church and was a devoted Christian women. Survivors including her husband are: three children: Chet Eugene Dewitt of Moncks Corner Dwight "Whitey" Dewitt of Summerville and Jeneen Beard of Summerville; grandchildren: Shannon Dewitt, C.J. Dewitt, Christopher Dewitt, Travis Dewitt, Tyra Dewitt, Charles Pruitt, Brittney Healey, and Christin Burton; one great- grandson: Austin Jeremiah Pruitt and one brother: Levi Harwell of Moncks Corner. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one son: Carroll Warren Dewitt. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 1, 2019