Virginia Cordes GROVETOWN, GA - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Virginia Cordes are invited to attend her Home-Going Services on Monday, September 9, 2019; 12:00 noon at New Bethel Sounds of Praise, Jedburg, SC; Interment will be held at Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Viewing and visitation will be this evening from 5-6pm at Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Services are entrusted into Aiken-Capers Funeral Home, Summerville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019